Loki finale recap: He who remains

Warning: For those who truly haven’t watched the season finale of Loki on Disney+ (which dropped on Wednesday) this interview contains spoilers. When it comes to the season finales of its highly anticipated Marvel and Star Wars series, Disney typically holds off the shows’ brass from talking for a few days so that there aren’t a flood of spoilers out there. We finally caught up with Loki EP and director Kate Herron this morning, and as we first told you, she won’t be back at the helm for season 2. Here’s her take on what we saw: