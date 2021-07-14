Cancel
Loki finale recap: He who remains

By Lauren Morgan
EW.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy joining their power together in the last episode, Loki and Sylvie discovered they were truly stronger than they ever imagined but their bond is tested once they discover the identity of the man at the end of time. In a simultaneously heart-breaking and mind blowing finale, they discover they aren't quite as similar as they thought when one of them makes a decision that turns the MCU on its head and finally unleashes the multiverse of madness.

