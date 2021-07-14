Outplay Films Takes Alief-Sold Spanish drama ‘Isaac’ for France, Austria, Switzerland
“Isaac”, the debut feature by Catalan producer-director duo Ángeles Hernández and David Matamoros, has been acquired by France’s top Queer cinema distributor Outplay Films for France, Austria and Switzerland. The deal was put through by the film’s sale agent Alief Films at this year’s Cannes Film Market. Hernández and Matamoros, the co-producers of Netflix horror hit “The Platform (El Hoyo”, 2019), also produced “Isaac” via their Barcelona-based shingle Mr. Miyagi Films and co-wrote the script with Antonio Hernández Centeno, based on his play “El día que nació Isaac”. “”Isaac” is a very beautiful film that is different to what we are used to...variety.com
