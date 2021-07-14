Cancel
Ronceverte, WV

Ronceverte Selects New City Recorder

By by bobby bordelon
Posted by 
The West Virginia Daily News
 10 days ago

A special session of the Ronceverte City Council was held on Monday, July 12, considering military banners and the City Recorder position.

The previous recorder Deena Pack left her position after getting sworn in as mayor, creating a vacancy.

Councilmember Kathy King was selected to serve as a temporary recorder with a vote from council.

During Councilmember comments, King also explained that the military banners hanging throughout the city would be coming down soon. This is both to keep the city’s banners changing with the seasons, but also to prevent them from weather wear and tear from destroying them in a few years so soon after the city got them.

“They’re not staying up year-round, they’re coming up and down according to the holiday,” said King. “They will go back up before Veteran’s Day. … It’s been a successful campaign event.”

The military banners were one of the first sets of new banners the city acquired over the past few years. Beginning in 2020, military veterans, their families, or friends could sign up to be honored by a hanging banner in town. The program, created in part by the Ronceverte Development Corporation, was inspired by a similar banner program begun shortly before in White Sulphur Springs.

King also noted that when the banners go back up “where your banner is this time may not be where it is next time.” She also noted the possibility of hanging State Fair of West Virginia banners in August.

In other business:

— E.L. Robinson representative Bob Hazelwood noted that the water line sections of Ronceverte’s water infrastructure project were 85% complete. From here, more work remains on road repairs, trenching lines, and on the water tanks. Hazelwood also said, “We had a phone call meeting with Region 4, and the development office is really pleased with the progress on the project here in the town.”

— The administration of both city water and wastewater projects continued, with invoices related to both considered and approved.

— City Administrator Pam Mentz noted that the “Friends of Ronceverte are doing a really good job in the park, cleaning up.”

— Pack also noted the four nonverbal communication boards for Island Park and Ronceverte Elementary School could be up in the next few weeks as the manufacturer and crews finish their work.

The post Ronceverte Selects New City Recorder appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

