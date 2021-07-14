Shots rang out near Times Square overnight, cops say

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Three Hollywood residents are facing serious charges in the shooting of a kitten. That kitten would later be euthanized. Hollywood police said it happened on June 20 in the 1950 block of Taft Street. Authorities said a suspect shot a kitten with a pellet gun and two other suspects aided in trying to dispose of the animal. The kitten was paralyzed from the hips down after being shot and to be euthanized. Surveillance video of the incident aided in capturing all three suspects. Lawrence Calvin Ivey, 38, was arrested and charged with aggravated animal cruelty, Jamarlin Kenyatta Huntley, 25, was charged with aggravated animal cruelty and tampering with evidence and Walkenssia Joazile, 25, was also charged with tampering with evidence.