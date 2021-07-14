Cancel
Public Safety

Shots rang out near Times Square overnight, cops say

By Amanda Woods
New York Post
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShots rang out on a Times Square street early Wednesday just weeks after an innocent tourist was shot blocks away, cops said. Cops responded to a report of gunfire on West 41st Street near Seventh Avenue around 12:40 a.m., police said. The shots were fired during a clash between someone...

nypost.com

Comments / 0

