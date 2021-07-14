Billie Eilish shares reckless new single “NDA” ahead of her performance at Firefly

The Billie Eilish backlash has begun, but she’s having none of it. After fans dissed her new song, Billie had a simple message to everyone calling her a ‘flop.’. Billie Eilish continued the rollout of her second album, Happier Than Ever, on July 9 with “NDA,” and apparently, some fans weren’t too thrilled by this new single. After some compared it to the Among Us theme song or her “career is going backward,” Billie, 19, decided to fire back. “Is it me, or is billie in her flop era like why does she suck now…” Billie captioned a July 11 TikTok, one that mimicked her critics on the platform. Billie’s own TikTok had her roll her eyes at this sentiment that she’s “flopped,” and she made her feelings known in the caption. “literally all i see on this app… eat my dust my tits are bigger than yours.”