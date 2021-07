Some days, when I feel hungry in the afternoon, I make sweet potato fries. I also like to make them when I feel a bit lazy and decide to have just a bought vegan burger patty. What I need with it is some kind of sauce - usually it is mayo - what is your favourite one? Anyway, this dip is much better and healthier. It is made with silken tofu - which gives you protein and its stuffed with the best herb - coriander. Now I know that my love for coriander is not exactly shared with lots of people (my boyfriend is one of them) but it is easily replaceable in this recipe (keep reading to find out with what).