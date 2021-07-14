Cancel
Lifestyle

Celebrate Shark Week With The Grumpy Octopus Pal, The Grumpy Shark

By Tyler Roberts
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShark Week is upon us and that means thrills, shrills, and a bloody water filled good time. The week long event ion Discovery Channel is celebrated by many and has even received some sweet and cool collectibles in the past couple of years. To help us celebrate Shark Week this year, as The Grumpy Octopus Company set us some of their new Grump Shark Merchandise. Two adorable pals were sent over with the adorable, comfy, and grumpy Shark plush and matching slippers. The Grumpy Octopus is old news as this Shark is not taking any sass this time around when he watches Shark Week.

