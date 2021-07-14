Gbr. COVID Taskforce Update

The Greater Greenbrier COVID-19 Task Force met this morning via conference call and reports the following information.

GREENBRIER VALLEY MEDICAL CENTER: We have zero COVID patients in house currently. Visitation hours are 11am-8pm for patients.

GREENBRIER COUNTY SCHOOLS: Our summer programs are ongoing at multiple schools. We sent vaccination info to all students/parents for consideration over the summer. There have not been any positive cases at summer school among students or staff. Stay tuned for detailed information very soon from Greenbrier County Schools on reentry protocols for the fall semester.

WVSOM. Students are returning to town now and will begin the fall semester in the coming weeks.

ROBERT C BYRD CLINIC: COVID testing continues daily from 9am-1pm int he mobile clinic unit (parking lot of the east entrance). In August, that will switch to 9am-12pm. Our vaccine clinics continue on Thursdays. You can also call to make an appointment anytime. You do not need to be a regular patient to receive a vaccine.

RAINELLE MEDICAL CENTER: We are doing free COVID testing daily from 10am-12pm. . We are doing rapid testing but that requires office visit. Vaccines continue every Thursday 9am to 5:30pm. We have had no positive cases lately.

COMMITTEE ON AGING: We have reopened our senior centers for meals and services. Slowly over time, we are adding back activities for senior citizens. We continue to allow grab & go meal options also.

HIGH ROCKS: We continue to offer meals four days per week. That will continue over the summer. If you’d like to order a meal, please call 304-647-4994. The cafe is also open weekdays from 9am-3pm.

SENECA: We just received a $2 million grant, allowing us to increase our case management and crisis management services out in the community. We also expanded our telehealth services for those who have difficulty coming into our facility. Crisis cases continue to be on the rise, and we want to do our part to help the community.

CELEBRATION: Mark your calendars for July 28, 2021, when we will recognize all those in the community who volunteered to protect public health during the course of the pandemic. It runs from 5-7pm at the Clingman Center by Hill & Holler. Light refreshments will be served by several restaurants who provided meals during the pandemic. (Setup is at 10am that morning for those who would like to help.) If you have questions, please contact Jennifer Mason at Jennifer.Mason@dinsmore.com.

The post Gbr. COVID Taskforce Update appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .