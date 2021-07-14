Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Monroe County, WV

Monroe County Technical Center Hosts First Aid Classes

By rebecca stalnaker
Posted by 
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 10 days ago

The Monroe County Technical Center is hosting a “CPR and First Aid Learning Series.” There are a total of three classes in the series, CPR and AED, First Aid and Stop the Blood and More. The first class was held on Monday, July 12, the other two classes will be held over the next two Mondays, July 19 and 26. Certification cards will be available for an additional fee.

Anyone who signed up early had the option of paying $70 for all three classes. The remaining two classes are $35 each. The cost of all certification cards is an additional fee. There are four certification options; the first option is BLS which requires the person to already be a certified medical provider such as a nurse, CNA or EMT. Next is adult, child and infant CPR, AED and choking. The third is First Aid only and the last combines First Aid and the CPR, AED and choking certification.

For certification from ASHI (American Safety and Health Institute) options one through three all cost $6.70. Option four is $11.50 and requires attendance to both of the first two classes. For American Heart certification, option one is $6. Options two through four are $25 with four requiring attendance to both the first and second class.

Registration fees are non-refundable and may be made in advance or on the night of class. Pre-registration is suggested but not required. To register online, go to www.monroe-k12.wvnet.edu/mctc and click on the tab marked “Adult Education Programs.” Child care is available during classes.

In addition to these first-aid related classes, Monroe County Technical Center is also hosting a series of Garden to Table classes. The next class will be held on Tuesday, July 20, and will be on the topic of freezing foods. Each of these classes is only $5 a piece.

These classes are available to anyone over the age of 10 and are instructed by Stephen Sowers CCP (Critical Care Paramedic).

For more information visit the above website or the Monroe County Schools Facebook page. Monroe County Technical Center can also be reached by phone at 304-753-9971

The post Monroe County Technical Center Hosts First Aid Classes appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

Comments / 0

The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
146K+
Views
ABOUT

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1854.

 https://wvdn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Monroe County, WV
State
West Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Choking#The First Class#Adult Education#Cpr#Aed#Bls#Cna#Emt#Ashi#American Heart#West Virginia Daily News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
Related
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.
MLBABC News

Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony: Best moments from the event

After a yearlong delay, the 2020 Summer Olympics officially opened in Tokyo. After a yearlong delay and a string of scandals, the 2020 Summer Olympics officially opened in Tokyo. All eyes were on the opening ceremony to see whether the host city could not only put on a good show...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

What happens if the Supreme Court throws out Roe v. Wade?

(CNN) — In some alternate universe, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg retired during the Obama presidency and Democrats were able to push through a successor to the conservative Justice Antonin Scalia. In that universe, nobody is talking about an end to nearly 50 years of nationwide access to abortion...

Comments / 0

Community Policy