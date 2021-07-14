Monroe County Technical Center Hosts First Aid Classes

The Monroe County Technical Center is hosting a “CPR and First Aid Learning Series.” There are a total of three classes in the series, CPR and AED, First Aid and Stop the Blood and More. The first class was held on Monday, July 12, the other two classes will be held over the next two Mondays, July 19 and 26. Certification cards will be available for an additional fee.

Anyone who signed up early had the option of paying $70 for all three classes. The remaining two classes are $35 each. The cost of all certification cards is an additional fee. There are four certification options; the first option is BLS which requires the person to already be a certified medical provider such as a nurse, CNA or EMT. Next is adult, child and infant CPR, AED and choking. The third is First Aid only and the last combines First Aid and the CPR, AED and choking certification.

For certification from ASHI (American Safety and Health Institute) options one through three all cost $6.70. Option four is $11.50 and requires attendance to both of the first two classes. For American Heart certification, option one is $6. Options two through four are $25 with four requiring attendance to both the first and second class.

Registration fees are non-refundable and may be made in advance or on the night of class. Pre-registration is suggested but not required. To register online, go to www.monroe-k12.wvnet.edu/mctc and click on the tab marked “Adult Education Programs.” Child care is available during classes.

In addition to these first-aid related classes, Monroe County Technical Center is also hosting a series of Garden to Table classes. The next class will be held on Tuesday, July 20, and will be on the topic of freezing foods. Each of these classes is only $5 a piece.

These classes are available to anyone over the age of 10 and are instructed by Stephen Sowers CCP (Critical Care Paramedic).

For more information visit the above website or the Monroe County Schools Facebook page. Monroe County Technical Center can also be reached by phone at 304-753-9971

