Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Classic chili dog

By MIO Coalition
The Ada News
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA good chili dog begins with the best chili. Ben Jack Larado’s chili seasoning is great, and their recommended recipe for classic chili includes a bottle of 1781 Original Red. This flavorful tomato juice blend is equally good in bloody marys as it is in soups, stews and chili. Schwab’s...

www.theadanews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chili Dog#Hot Dogs#Food Drink#1781 Original#Mustard Directions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RecipesPosted by
DoYouRemember?

10 Disgusting Foods Your Grandparents Ate In The ’50s, ’60s, And ’70s

Growing up, we were all familiar with the picky-eater. And most of us had a phase. You know the routine: imploring all the old tricks, spread your food around the plate, pretend to take bites, give a fake “Mmm… that’s good,” capped off with an “All done, may I be excused?” Yeah, Mom never did fall for it, but it was worth a try. And for those that were cynical of the choosey eater, we want you to hold that thought because today we are counting down the most disgusting dishes from the past. No, we’re not talking about Brussel sprouts, creamed spinach, or Aunt Fran’s mysterious casserole with raisins. Sorry, Aunt Fran, we’re taking it a step further.
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

We Tasted 5 Chain Restaurants' Fries and These Are the Best

There are two food items I could eat every day and never get sick of—peanut butter and potatoes (respectively). You can blame the latter on my Irish roots. Growing up, almost every dinner involved spuds in some form. Mashed potatoes, smashed potatoes, roasted potatoes, and baked potatoes—I love them all. But, I'd be lying if I said all potatoes were created equally because they're not. This is especially true when it comes to French fries.
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

The #1 Worst Chicken Sandwich to Order at Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A is known for its tender, juicy chicken nuggets, iconic waffle fries, and those chicken sandwiches. With all these yummy options, it's not always easy to spot right away which menu items are the best for you, healthwise. This is especially true when you're really in the mood for a sandwich.
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

Arby's Just Quietly Discontinued These 6 Menu Items

Arby's has recently launched brand new fries and chicken nuggets, but the new items aren't the only menu changes you'll see on your next trip. According to Brand Eating, the chain has discontinued six items in recent months, and most of those cuts have flown under the radar—so they'll be quite a surprise.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Worst Dessert At Cracker Barrel According To 36% Of People

Cracker Barrel isn't as much of a destination sort of restaurant as it is a road trip stop — it's the kind of dining establishment that's on your way from here to there, and after a long day's worth of driving, sometimes you just want a place to sit down and enjoy a meal before moving on down the road. In fact, "sit and stay awhile" might as well be the chain's motto, since it's certainly the message conveyed by the line of wooden rocking chairs on their porch, begging you to take a seat.
RestaurantsPosted by
FanSided

Only these people should put ketchup on a hot dog

Hot dogs can cause a heated food debate. Specifically, the idea of putting ketchup on a hot dog might get more than a side eye from a few people. While a hot dog can be dragged through the garden, loaded with chili or topped with a myriad of other options, only these people should put ketchup on a hot dog.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

This Is What Makes Texas Roadhouse Rolls So Delicious

Famed country-themed restaurant Texas Roadhouse first opened its doors to the public in 1993 (per Texas Roadhouse). Since its opening, the company has grown to more than 520 locations and 10 foreign countries where customers have been able to enjoy hand-cut steaks, fall-off-the-bone ribs, made-from-scratch sides, 15 varieties of margaritas and more. But, there's one thing that brings all of the customers back — the fresh-baked and highly irresistible rolls.
RestaurantsPosted by
FanSided

Which restaurant has the best fries?

French fries are a staple of American fast food landscape, and for good reason – They’re amazing, portable, salty and greasy, providing a nice counterpoint to the burger or chicken strips they usually accompany. But which restaurant has the best fries?. It kind of depends on what style of French...
Recipesmyleaderpaper.com

My Leader Yummy – Bacon Cheddar Dip, Double Cheese Chili Dip

When the temperatures begin to soar in mid-summer, we often turn to lighter foods and snacks to go with our ice cold drinks, especially if we’re having friends or family over to visit. Those get-togethers typically include chips, and if you have chips, you’ve got to have some dips to go with them.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Copycat Outback Steakhouse Alice Springs Chicken Recipe

If you're headed to the Australia-themed Outback Steakhouse restaurant, chances are pretty good that you're going for a slab of perfectly grilled beef. But one of the most popular dishes on Outback's menu is its Alice Springs Chicken. Named after the Australian subtropical town located in the nation's Northern Territory, Alice Springs Chicken is a near-magical concoction of grilled chicken breast slathered with honey mustard sauce and piled high with sautéed mushrooms, bacon, and cheese.
The Takeout

Are grocery store salad bars a dying breed?

I’m not sure how it’s looking by you, but where I live, most of the grocery store salad bars have gone away. Instead of buffet lines of salad ingredients, the refrigerated islands are now being used as a display for packaged items. That, or they’ve been removed altogether. There is one lone grocery store in my neighborhood that has reopened its salad bar (and I haven’t seen anyone using it). However, CNN reports that in many grocery stores, the salad bar simply isn’t coming back.
RestaurantsNew York Post

New Subway sandwich menu items taste just as vile as the old ones

The Subway sandwich chain’s new menu items, which were rolled out in a blaze of publicity on Tuesday, belong in the real subway — the deeper underground, the better. The “largest menu update” in the history of the world’s largest fast-food company (37,500 outlets) lays a big, fat, sometimes smelly egg.
Recipescookitonce.com

TACO PIE RECIPE

PREP TIME: 10 MINS | COOK TIME: 20 MINS | TOTAL TIME: 30 MINS | YIELD: 4. If you are looking for a delicious, easy, and quick meal to serve even on the busiest days, this Taco Pie is your best option! Plus, you can easily double the recipe without breaking the bank.
PetsLifehacker

Dogs Shouldn't Eat Hot Dogs, and Other Pet-Unsafe Barbecue Foods

For most dogs, human food is the ultimate forbidden fruit, which makes backyard barbecue season tricky for their owners. If you’re heading to a Fourth of July party with your pup in tow, you probably already know to keep them away from the fruit salad (grapes) and the burger toppings (raw onions). But there are other hazards you may not encounter outside of a barbecue, and you should know what they are.
Food & Drinksvegnews.com

The McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish Just Got a Vegan Makeover at This Burger Chain

Starting July 11, a vegan take on McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish sandwich will hit the menu at fast-food chain PLNT Burger. Created by celebrity chef and PLNT Burger owner Spike Mendelsohn, the Save the Bay Fillet features all of the indulgent seafood flavors of the cult-classic fish sandwich but is made without harming animals or the ocean. The sandwich is built around a breaded plant-based fish patty made by vegan brand Good Catch and comes topped with pickles, shredded lettuce, PLNT’s house-made tartar sauce, and is served on a potato bun.

Comments / 0

Community Policy