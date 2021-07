Grammy-award winners The War On Drugs have announced their new album I Don’t Live Here Anymore. It is set to drop on October 29th via Atlantic Records. This will be the band’s first record in four years after the release of their award-winning fourth album, A Deeper Understanding. Along with announcing their new album, the band also dropped a new single right off the album “Living Proof.” But the good news doesn’t stop there; the band announced a new North America and European tour for 2022. The band will also play at the legendary Madison Square Garden as part of the tour. The last time the band hit the stage was in late 2019. During this concert, the band cover song by Neil Young, The Pretenders and Patti Smith.