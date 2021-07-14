Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

WV State Trooper Cadet Testing Dates Announced

By wv daily news
Posted by 
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 10 days ago

The West Virginia State Police will be testing for their upcoming cadet class set to begin in January of 2022. Anyone interested in a career with the West Virginia State Police should apply.

Applications can be found at www.wvsp.gov. For those who have not submitted an online application, a completed application may be brought to the testing location as a walk-on.

Applicants must be at least 21 years of age and no older than 39 prior to enlistment and possess a high school diploma or GED.

Applicants must also have a valid driver’s license for two years prior to applying. Applicants may test at age 20 with the understanding that they will be 21 prior to the tentative enlisted date of January 17, 2022.

The testing will take place at the following locations on the following dates:

WV State Police Academy — 135 Academy Drive, Institute, WV 25064

Testing Dates: Fri., July 16; Sat., July 17; Fri., Aug. 27; Sat., Aug. 28; Thurs., Sept. 9; Sun., Sept. 12.

Charles Town, Troop 2 Headquarters — 409 Industrial Blvd., Kearneysville, WV 25430

Testing Dates: Fri., Aug. 6; Sat., Sept. 11.

Morgantown Detachment — 3453 Monongahela Blvd., Morgantown, WV 26505

Testing Dates: Sat., Aug. 7; Fri., Sept.10.

Testing will begin at 9 a.m. Applicants may arrive at the testing locations at 7:30 a.m. to fill out an application.

The post WV State Trooper Cadet Testing Dates Announced appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

Comments / 0

The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
146K+
Views
ABOUT

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1854.

 https://wvdn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ged#Wv State Police Academy#Academy Drive#Troop 2 Headquarters#Morgantown Detachment#West Virginia Daily News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.
MLBABC News

Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony: Best moments from the event

After a yearlong delay, the 2020 Summer Olympics officially opened in Tokyo. After a yearlong delay and a string of scandals, the 2020 Summer Olympics officially opened in Tokyo. All eyes were on the opening ceremony to see whether the host city could not only put on a good show...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

What happens if the Supreme Court throws out Roe v. Wade?

(CNN) — In some alternate universe, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg retired during the Obama presidency and Democrats were able to push through a successor to the conservative Justice Antonin Scalia. In that universe, nobody is talking about an end to nearly 50 years of nationwide access to abortion...

Comments / 0

Community Policy