WV State Trooper Cadet Testing Dates Announced

The West Virginia State Police will be testing for their upcoming cadet class set to begin in January of 2022. Anyone interested in a career with the West Virginia State Police should apply.

Applications can be found at www.wvsp.gov. For those who have not submitted an online application, a completed application may be brought to the testing location as a walk-on.

Applicants must be at least 21 years of age and no older than 39 prior to enlistment and possess a high school diploma or GED.

Applicants must also have a valid driver’s license for two years prior to applying. Applicants may test at age 20 with the understanding that they will be 21 prior to the tentative enlisted date of January 17, 2022.

The testing will take place at the following locations on the following dates:

WV State Police Academy — 135 Academy Drive, Institute, WV 25064

Testing Dates: Fri., July 16; Sat., July 17; Fri., Aug. 27; Sat., Aug. 28; Thurs., Sept. 9; Sun., Sept. 12.

Charles Town, Troop 2 Headquarters — 409 Industrial Blvd., Kearneysville, WV 25430

Testing Dates: Fri., Aug. 6; Sat., Sept. 11.

Morgantown Detachment — 3453 Monongahela Blvd., Morgantown, WV 26505

Testing Dates: Sat., Aug. 7; Fri., Sept.10.

Testing will begin at 9 a.m. Applicants may arrive at the testing locations at 7:30 a.m. to fill out an application.

