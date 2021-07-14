WV IJDC Awards Money To Rainelle, Wyoming County

The town of Rainelle will receive grant funding for two generators following the recent meeting of the West Virginia Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council.

Council approved the grant request for up to $46,202 for the cost of two generators. One generator will be located at the water plant and the other is to be located at the Rainelle/Lilly Park Water Station. The total estimated cost for the generators is $277,716.

The grants will be used along with matching funds from the FEMA Hazard Mitigation program to complete the project.

The council provided generator match assistance for 10 other projects throughout West Virginia.

In Wyoming County, the council approved the use of a bid overrun and provided $100,000 to help cover the cost of the Beartown extension project overrunning bids by $954,598.

The Wyoming County Commission has committed $681,819 in American Rescue Plan Act grant funds to the project overrun and the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection is providing $172,279 in additional funds through its Abandoned Mine Lands and Reclamation Grant Program. This will allow this $10.312 million project to close.

The council was created by the WV Legislature in 1994 to serve as a funding clearinghouse for water and wastewater projects around the state. Gov. Jim Justice serves as council chairman, with Deputy Chief of Staff Ann Urling serving as his designate.

The council will meet again on August 4.

