Penn State Daily Headlines: Wednesday, July 14

By Scott Cole
247Sports
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to the Lions247 With Fight On State Penn State Daily Headlines page. We are happy to provide this as a service to our community and to the rest of the Nittany Nation. News about Penn State football, recruiting and other sports is available all year long anymore. Rather than have you break your browser searching for it all, we're here to collect as much of it as possible in one place. Why? Because we know it helps Penn State fans AND because we know we have the best online community where people will discuss what they read — whatever the source.

247sports.com

#Penn State Football#Baseball#American Football#The Nittany Nation#Football Penn State#Cnhi Pa#Mlb Draft#Uga#Lions#Lift For Life#State College#Central Catholic#Pittsburgh Post Gazette#Psu#Malvern Prep#Apody#Bell Rings
Alabama Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama football announces football recruiting violation

Alabama football self-reported minor recruiting violations as part of a department wide announcement. The football violation and was reported June 11, days after the NCAA’s ban on in-person recruited was lifted, per AL.com. The school said a student host provided an official visitor with transportation and entertainment outside of the...
Miami, FLPosted by
The Spun

Miami Football Player Dismissed Following Disturbing Charge

On Thursday morning, the Miami Hurricanes suspended a former top recruit after troubling allegations arose. The team suspended former top recruit Avantae Williams after police arrested him earlier in the week. According to a report from ESPN, Williams is facing three counts of aggravated battery of a pregnant person. “We...
College SportsPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Mike Leach has ridiculous suggestion for expanded College Football Playoff

Mississippi State coach Mike Leach is certainly known for his quotable press conferences, and he delivered another gem on Wednesday at SEC Media Day. Leach was asked about the prospect of an expanded College Football Playoff, and he voiced support for the proposed 12-team format. However, Leach suggested that the NCAA shouldn’t stop there and called for a full 64-team tournament.
Penn, PAThe Herald

Penn State football signee White selected by Pirates in MLB Draft

STATE COLLEGE – Penn State football signee Lonnie White Jr. on Monday was selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates with the 64th pick of the 2021 MLB Draft. The two-sport Malvern Prep standout signed with the Nittany Lions in football last December and is rated a four-star football prospect by 247Sports. He’s expected to play both sports at Penn State should he enroll.
Ohio StatePosted by
FanSided

Ohio State Football: Moving Big Ten Championship is a mistake

Rotating the site of the Big Ten Championship game would be a mistake by the conference. It would hurt not only the Ohio State football program but other programs too. Indianapolis is a great city. It does a marvelous job of hosting major sporting events, as evidence of its hosting of the entire NCAA Tournament this past season. It also has been the home of the Big Ten Championship Game since the conference added the game, and it will host the National Championship Game this season.
College Sportsnittanysportsnow.com

Big Ten or ACC? Which is the better home for Penn State?

There are a lot of Penn State fans out there — maybe you’re one of them — who have always felt a certain way about the Big Ten. It goes like this:. “Penn State has been treated like a red-headed stepchild by the Big Ten since joining in 1993.”. Is...
Arlington, TXPosted by
247Sports

Report: Big 12 not planning to allow teams to postpone games in 2021, per K-State AD

The Big 12 Conference is not planning to allow teams to postpone games or cancel games for "any reason" during the 2021 season, Kansas State athletic director Gene Taylor reportedly told The Wichita Eagle on Wednesday. In the event that a team is unable to play a game for a reason such as falling below the minimum-player threshold due to COVID-19 issues or other circumstances, the game will be declared a forfeit, according to the report.
Tennessee StatePosted by
247Sports

Tennessee gives Rick Barnes two-year contract extension

Tennessee basketball head coach Rick Barnes has received a two-year contract extension, with his new deal now running through the 2025-26 season. Barnes, 66, has a 123-73 record leading the Vols over the last six seasons. Tennessee finished with an 18-9 record last season, earning a No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament before being upset in the first round by No. 12-seed Oregon State.
State College, PAMeadville Tribune

Penn State wrestling coaches head to Olympics

STATE COLLEGE – Three Nittany Lions will serve as personal coaches to Nittany Lion Wrestling Club-affiliated Olympic wrestlers this month as Penn State wrestling head coach Cael Sanderson, associate head coach Cody Sanderson (Cael Sanderson’s brother) and assistant Casey Cunningham are all in Tokyo. The Penn State coaching trio will...
Georgia StatePosted by
FanSided

Penn State Football lands a top priority; Georgia, UNC add elite talents

Penn State football added to a loaded recruiting class with a top-50 talent. Plus Georgia and North Carolina made noise with elite running back commitments. While most of the college football talk is surrounding the news that Texas and Oklahoma are looking to move to the SEC, there were some key commitments on the recruiting trail Thursday with Penn State football leading the way.

