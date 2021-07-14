2019 Shooting Leads To Wanton Endangerment Plea

The man responsible for a 2019 shooting that sent one victim to Greenbrier Valley Medical Center entered a plea on Monday, July 12.

Wade Holliday was arrested in July 2019 in relation to a non-fatal shooting.

“The state would expect that the evidence would [show] that on July 6, 2019, Mr. Holliday was possessed of a firearm, that he was present in Greenbrier County West Virginia, [and] recklessly discharged that firearm in a manner that created a substantial risk of injury or death,” explained Prosecuting Attorney Patrick Via on Monday. “In fact, the discharge resulted in an individual … being shot as a result of that, all constituting the offense of wanton endangerment involved with a firearm.”

According to the criminal complaint, officers responded to the Greenbrier Valley Medical Center, where a patient was being treated for a gunshot to the leg on Saturday.

“This trooper observed a gunshot wound to [the victim]’s right leg,” reads the criminal complaint. “This trooper was advised the shooting occurred along Caldwell Hill Loop Road.”

The complaint continues, explaining that although the victim was unable to continue with the interview due to their condition, officers were able to interview Wade G. Holliday, and ultimately arrested him.

“The defendant stated he obtained a firearm, went to [the victim’s] residence located along Caldwell Hill Loop Road and entered the same with the intent to shoot [the victim] due to an ongoing argument between [the victim] and [their] cohabiting partner,” the complaint reads. “The defendant further stated he then proceeded to shoot [the victim].”

Holliday initially plead not guilty in the Greenbrier County Magistrate Court to both counts and posted a $25,000 property/surety bond.

Defense Attorney Eric Francis noted Holiday was taking the best path forward by going through with the plea deal. Holiday did not contest the facts as presented by the state before entering his plea.

Via noted the victim had reviewed the plea deal and accepted it.

Holliday plead no contest to the indictment, meaning he accepted responsibility without admitting he was at fault. Greenbrier County Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Dent found him guilty as a result and the case will proceed towards sentencing.

According to the West Virginia State Code, wanton endangerment involving a firearm, which creates a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury to another, is a felony and typically carries a sentence of one to five years in the penitentiary or fined between $250 and $2,500, or both.

The post 2019 Shooting Leads To Wanton Endangerment Plea appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .