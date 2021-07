Although the two countries are halfway across the globe from each other, they still share many aspects of everyday living. When Americans think of Egypt, many of them picture a vast desert decorated with palm trees and sand dunes, camels roaming the landscape and the Great Pyramids of Giza at the center of it all. But with its large cities, shopping centers, beaches and different social norms, Egypt contains so much more than what you’ll find on a postcard. Although the customs and routines that fill the daily lives of Egyptians differ greatly from those of Americans, residents of the two countries do share similar everyday experiences.