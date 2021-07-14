Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

New Round Of Severe Storms With Damaging Wind Gusts Possible

By Joe Lombardi
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14vzqf_0awTbifn00
The unsettled weather pattern will result in more showers and isolated thunderstorms on Wednesday, July 14. Photo Credit: AccuWeather

There's a chance for a new round of potentially severe thunderstorms to sweep through the region.

The time frame in which storm activity is possible is from the early afternoon on Wednesday, July 14 until close to midnight.

There will be scattered showers and drizzle at times in the morning on Wednesday, which will be a warmer and more humid day, with the high temperature in the mid 80s.

There will be some sunshine in the afternoon before a line of showers and storms is expected to sweep through the region from the west to the east.

Some of the storms could have damaging wind gusts, the National Weather Service said in a statement on Wednesday morning.

Torrential downpours, frequent lightning are possible with any storm activity, along with a chance for hail. Isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out.

"Due to the extremely humid conditions and weak steering winds, any shower or thunderstorm has the potential to produce localized flooding downpours through at least Wednesday," according to AccuWeather Senior Storm Warning Meteorologist Brian Wimer.

Thursday, July 15 is expected to be the driest day of the week, with mostly sunny skies, high temperatures in the upper 80s, and calm winds.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
119K+
Followers
23K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado#Temperature#Severe Thunderstorms#Extreme Weather#Accuweather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Michiana, MI95.3 MNC

Heat, humidity and strong-to-severe storms possible on Saturday

(Maci Tetrick/ABC 57 Meteorologist) Hot, humid, and hazy are the words to describe Saturday, July 24. Temperatures soar into the upper 80s this afternoon with heat indices in the mid 90s. Be sure to drink plenty of water and take breaks from the heat, either in shade or in air conditioning. Most of today is dry, but this evening a line of storms will move across Michiana. A few storms could be on the strong/severe side. The biggest threat is damaging gusty winds, although periods of heavy downpours could also be a concern. Flood risk looks low, as the storms move quickly. Most begin to wrap up by midnight. Sunday should stay dry and mostly sunny. It’ll be another hot one with heat indices in the low 90s. This week stays hot with some relief after showers Wednesday night into Thursday.
Emmons County, NDweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Emmons, Logan, McIntosh by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 21:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-23 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Emmons; Logan; McIntosh The National Weather Service in Bismarck has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Logan County in southeastern North Dakota McIntosh County in southeastern North Dakota Eastern Emmons County in south central North Dakota * Until 1030 PM CDT. * At 930 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 11 miles southwest of Napoleon to near Hague, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Venturia, Lehr and Ashley. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

Comments / 0

Community Policy