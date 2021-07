Not much in college football surprises Eli Drinkwitz these days. If you told the Missouri coach earlier this week — prior to the Houston Chronicle’s report Wednesday — that both Texas and Oklahoma wanted to leave the Big 12 for the SEC, he wouldn’t have batted an eye. So, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Drinkwitz wasn’t too shocked — though he was certainly disappointed — when his close friend and mentor, Gus Malzahn, was fired by Auburn after eight seasons. It also didn’t come as a surprise when, less than two weeks later, one of Drinkwitz’s other former bosses, Bryan Harsin, was named as Malzahn’s replacement, leaving Boise State for the SEC after seven incredibly successful seasons in the Mountain West.