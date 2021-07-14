Cancel
Iowa State

Farmland leasing meeting July 27 in Jefferson

The Iowa State University Greene County Extension and Outreach staff will host a meeting on farmland leasing Tuesday, July 27, at 9:30 am, with doors open at 9 am. The location is at the Greene County Extension office located at 104 W. Washington St. in Jefferson. The meeting will last approximately 2-1/2 hours and will be facilitated by Alexis Stevens and Tim Christensen, farm and agriculture business management specialists with ISU Extension and Outreach.

Business
