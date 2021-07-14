Plans told for Rippey’s 150th + 1

The Rippey Sesquicentennial 150 plus 1 on Saturday, July 31, will provide activities beyond the usual rural Iowa small town celebrations. Unusual activities will include the premier of Bigfoot Monologues, written and performed in open air theater style by Community Players of Greene County; viewing and a chance to fly radio-controlled airplanes courtesy of the Des Moines Modelaires; Big Bang Bubbles by Rick Brammer; an amazing two-hour gigantic bubble show, and an antique tractor ride to the site of the original town of Rippey near the Raccoon River.