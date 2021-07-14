Cancel
California State

Editorial: California students should wear masks when they return

By Mercury News, East Bay Times Editorial Boards
Mercury News
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen California students finally return to the classroom next month, they should wear masks. It’s unfortunate that Gov. Gavin Newsom and his health officials have, once again, stumbled in their rolling out of rules for guarding against the transmission of COVID-19. On Monday, they first said that unmasked K-12 students should be barred from campuses and then, hours later, said they would leave it up to school districts to set the enforcement mechanism.

