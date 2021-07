If you’re an avid manga reader, you may have noticed that there’s a wide variety of manga titles available on Kindle Unlimited—including Attack on Titan, Battle Angel Alita, and Fairy Tail, among other series—but what does that mean for you? Can you read manga on a Kindle or is it just going to be a hassle? Fear not, manga fans, because downloading and reading your favorite Japanese comics on an ereader has never been easier to manage!