2021 Iowa Football Off-Season Preview: Colorado State Rams

Ezring: Tight end prospects come in various shapes and sizes while boasting unique skillsets. Trey McBride's game is predicated on his well-rounded playstyle and versatility to line up all over the Rams' offense. The thick-framed pass-catcher exhibits above-average linear and lateral burst while simultaneously displaying sufficient long speed. In his releases, McBride reduces pressable surface area and uses jab steps to force early hip turns. As a route runner, he uses physicality at the top of his route stem to separate. At the catch point, McBride exhibits excellent hands. He uses his large frame and wide catch radius to box defenders out and secure passes through contact. With the ball in his hands, he complements his movement skills with impressive contact balance and the power to carry would-be defenders. Beyond his intriguing receiving profile, McBride is a reliable blocker. He has the movement skills to mirror and thrives in space. He is at his best outside the hashes controlling agile defensive backs. The well-built tight end flashes sufficient power to anchor thanks to his understanding of leverage and pad level. He uses his athleticism and leg drive to sustain blocks. McBride's ability to block in space allows offensive coordinators to be creative. He regularly protects quarterbacks in a moving pocket and blocks cornerbacks working to a wide receiver screen. Finally, McBride often gets under defenders' skin and drives his legs through the whistle.