The success of the Bear Bryant era in Tuscaloosa is well documented, but many forget the turbulence that was the late 1960s. After Ara Parseghian’s cowardice was rewarded in 1966, snubbing the unbeaten Tide from a deserved national title, Bryant and company hit a relative rough patch with 15 losses and two ties over the next four seasons. Alabama limped to a 6-5-1 record in 1970, with one of those losses coming at the hands of USC in the famous Sam Cunningham game that is credited with inspiring Bryant to integrate his all-white football program. In reality, Bryant had begun recruiting Black players as early as 1968.