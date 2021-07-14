Woody Harrelson Spotted Rock Climbing In Hudson Valley

Woody Harrelson at the Gravity Vault with fans in Poughkeepsie. Photo Credit: The Gravity Vault

You never know where you will find Hollywood star Woody Harrelson these days in the Hudson Valley.

Last week he was spotted at Tarsio Lanes in Newburgh enjoying a game, he's also visited various restaurants, including Cafe Amarcord in Beacon, on the train heading for NYC, and driving down the streets waving to fans.

The latest outing was a visit to the Gravity Vault in Poughkeepsie where Harrelson enjoyed a fun time climbing the gravity wall and talking with fans.

In case anyone is wondering, Harrelson is in the area filming a five-part HBO series, "White House Plumbers," that also stars Jennifer Aniston's ex, Justin Theroux.

Set in the early 1970s, the series will tell the true story of former President Richard Nixon and the Watergate scandal that led to his resignation.

Harrelson is slated to play CIA officer E. Howard Hunt and Theroux will portray G. Gordon Liddy.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.