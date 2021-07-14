Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

How is the retail industry doing now?

By Dean Swanson
Post-Bulletin
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week I had the opportunity to chat with several small business CEOs. The conversations led to the suggestion that I should do a column on how the retail business is doing as an industry. I was able to share that I had just read a piece that was written...

www.postbulletin.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Shay
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retail Industry#Online Retail#Ikea Us#Growbiz Media#Nrf State Of Retail#Sephora#Albertsons#Ikea Us#Digital Commerce 360#Spendingpulse#The Npd Group#Pok Mon Barbie
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
IKEA
News Break
Entrepreneurship
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
Related
Retail8thandwalton.com

E-Commerce sales “accelerate” — Freightwaves.com

E-commerce sales continue to accelerate even as retail stores continue to reopen:. “The reopening of many locations in 2021 was expected to boost retail sales, but what may be even more surprising is the continued strength of e-commerce sales. Even as in-store sales have increased, e-commerce sales continue to climb. According to the National Retail Federation, non-store and online sales are expected to grow between 18% and 23% this year over 2020, fueling overall retail sales growth of between 10.5% and 13.5%. NRF said total retail sales could fall between $4.44 trillion and $4.56 trillion in 2021, with non-store and online sales accounting for between $1.09 trillion and $1.13 trillion, up from $920 billion in the COVID-fueled 2020 sales explosion.”
Grocery & Supermaketfoodlogistics.com

Revolutionizing Grocery E-Commerce with Automation

Convenience is now the driving force behind every consumer decision, shaping and defining all shopping behaviors. We live in a world where speed of access and availability can win or lose a customer's business, forcing companies across all sectors to evolve to remain competitive. For the grocery industry, there’s no...
BusinessLas Vegas Herald

Officials optimistic as U.S. retail sales up 18% in June

Despite declining motor vehicle purchases and supply constraints driven by higher demand, the Commerce Department on Friday reported a rebound in U.S. retail sales in June. Retail sales mostly include the goods component of consumer spending, with services such as healthcare, education, travel and hotel accommodation making up the remaining portion.
RetailForbes

How Covid-19 Changed Retail — Probably Forever

CEO at Bazaarvoice, the leading provider of product reviews and user-generated content (UGC) solutions. As a key driver of transformation in retail over the last decade, e-commerce was already growing rapidly. Then the Covid-19 pandemic happened, which aggressively fueled company digitalization and the flight to e-commerce and triggered major shifts in consumer shopping behaviors — changes that I think are here to stay.
Retailprogressivegrocer.com

Retail Industry Vets Join Board of Save A Lot’s Parent Company

Two new high-profile industry leaders have been appointed to the board of directors at Moran Foods, parent company of the Save A Lot chain. Fred Boehler, president and CEO of Americold Logistics, and Mike Motz, CEO for Staples U.S. retail, will serve as independent directors, effective immediately. Boehler and Motz...
Retailtearsheet.co

Industry expects open banking will have the greatest impact in retail banking

Survey respondents believe open banking will have the greatest impact on retail banking. The study surveyed 785 professionals at global financial institutions and banks. A new study from Finastra shows which sectors of the financial services industry professionals believe will be the most affected by open banking. This content is...
RetailPosted by
The Markup

Are “Buy Now, Pay Later” Retail Loans a Rip-off?

If you’ve scrolled through any e-commerce sites lately, you’ve probably seen a version of it: A charming dinner plate costs $28 or “4 interest-free installments of $7.00 by Afterpay.” A pastoral checkered dress could run you $74.50 … or, alternatively, “4 interest-free payments of $18.62 with Klarna.”. In the past...
RetailPosted by
Forbes

Will Buy Now, Pay Later Services Continue To Grow? Retail Experts Weigh In

The pandemic brought about an e-commerce retail boom, and with it has also come an explosion in the popularity of Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) services. Last month, Swedish fintech heavyweight Klarna cemented its position as arguably the greatest giant in the space by confirming a new equity funding of just over £453 million - giving the 16-year-old company a value of around £32.33 billion, and making the BNPL business the highest-valued private fintech corporation in Europe.
RetailInc.com

Your Retail Business Will Suffer If You Don't Embrace Environmental Consciousness Now

Studies, and even casual observance, supports the notion that most people are more socially conscious today than they were a year ago, a month ago, even yesterday. Being committed to social and environmental change is no longer just a lofty idea that exists in the ether. These are meaningful, impactful, decision-driving factors that carry value and consequences for individuals and businesses alike.
Retailpetproductnews.com

How Brick-and-Mortar Retailers Use Logistics to Beat Back Online Competitors

It’s no big secret: For the better part of a decade, pet product shoppers have been migrating online, to the detriment of brick-and-mortar retailers. But during the past five years, the movement has picked up freight-train momentum, accelerated even further, like many trends, by the pandemic. From 2015 to 2019,...
RetailWharton

How a New Wave of Retail Investors Is Redefining Stock Pricing

Wharton’s Jeremy Michels talks with Wharton Business Daily on SiriusXM about how retail investors are influencing stock prices. Traditionally, large institutional investors — not individual retail investors — have a profound impact on stock prices because they execute large trades. But recent Wharton research shows that a new wave of retail traders is making its presence known in the market.
RetailPosted by
TheStreet

Online Baby Products Retailing Market Growth In Computer & Electronics Retail Industry | Emerging Trends, Company Risk, And Key Executives | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the online baby products retailing market and it is poised to grow by USD 12.17 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 10% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
RetailLife Style Extra

London open: Stocks rise as investors digest retail sales

(Sharecast News) - London stocks rose in early trade on Friday as investors mulled the latest UK retail sales data. At 0825 BST, the FTSE 100 was 0.5% higher at 7,006.14. Figures released earlier by the Office for National Statistics showed retail sales rose between May and June, helped along by the Euros. Sales were up 0.5%, coming in a touch above consensus expectations for 0.4% growth. Compared with their pre-pandemic February 2020 levels, sales were 9.5% higher.
Retailinsideradio.com

CTA Report: Wireless Earbuds The ‘Big Story’ For Tech Industry Retail Sales.

Retail sales revenue for the tech industry in the U.S will reach a record-breaking $487 billion in 2021, a 7.5% year-over-year increase. The bump is related to the unprecedented demand for tech related to work, school and lifestyle, according to the Consumer Technology Association (CTA). “The pandemic strengthened consumers’ relationship...
Industryhospitalitynet.org

How Fintechs are supporting the Hospitality Industry

Fintechs have experienced a significant development over the last five years. Some smart technologies are emerging with obvious potential for the hospitality industry such for making booking reservation and payments, often linked to management systems of access to rooms and services. The pandemic has accelerated the implementation of these innovations.
RetailShareCast

UK retail sales rise in June, boosted by Euros

UK retail sales rose between May and June, helped along by the Euros, according to figures released on Friday by the Office for National Statistics. Retail sales were up 0.5%, coming in a touch above consensus expectations for 0.4% growth. Compared with their pre-pandemic February 2020 levels, sales were 9.5% higher.
Small BusinessPosted by
TechRadar

POS hardware: how to find the best retail equipment for your business

Transactions that take place at the point of sale are powered by two key components: software and hardware. The software is the program that facilitates the point of sale process. It allows cashiers to ring up sales, and it records transactions and stock levels in the system. POS software is undoubtedly essential in any point of sale transaction, but it won’t function without the hardware.
Retailcryptopotato.com

Leading Smart Product Retailer Wellbots Now Accepting Bitcoin Payments

Smart product online store Wellbots has started accepting bitcoin, ether, and four other cryptocurrencies as a means of payment. Wellbots, a U.S.-based smart product online retailer, has announced that its customers can now make payments for goods at checkout using six cryptocurrencies. Wellbots Now Accepts BTC. Announcing the development in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy