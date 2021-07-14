How is the retail industry doing now?

E-commerce sales continue to accelerate even as retail stores continue to reopen:. “The reopening of many locations in 2021 was expected to boost retail sales, but what may be even more surprising is the continued strength of e-commerce sales. Even as in-store sales have increased, e-commerce sales continue to climb. According to the National Retail Federation, non-store and online sales are expected to grow between 18% and 23% this year over 2020, fueling overall retail sales growth of between 10.5% and 13.5%. NRF said total retail sales could fall between $4.44 trillion and $4.56 trillion in 2021, with non-store and online sales accounting for between $1.09 trillion and $1.13 trillion, up from $920 billion in the COVID-fueled 2020 sales explosion.”