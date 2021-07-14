Gov. Whitmer: 'Extraordinary opportunity' for Michigan schools | Opinion
Earlier this year, I highlighted the extraordinary opportunity we had with our state budget surplus and federal relief dollars to close the funding gap between schools in Michigan and help our kids and educators thrive as we emerge from the pandemic. Recently, the Legislature came to the table, and this week I signed a bipartisan bill making historic investments in Michigan’s kids without raising taxes.www.freep.com
