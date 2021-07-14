Cancel
Financial Reports

Wells Fargo beats expectations with $6 billion profit in 2Q

By Associated Press
spectrumnews1.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Wells Fargo had its most profitable quarter in two years, easily beating Wall Street estimates as the global economy continues its rapid improvement in the wake of the virus pandemic. Wells earned $6 billion in the period, or $1.38 per share, easily surpassing analysts projections...

Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$47.66 Million in Sales Expected for Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) will announce $47.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Amalgamated Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $47.62 million and the highest estimate coming in at $47.70 million. Amalgamated Financial posted sales of $53.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.
Financial ReportsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Bank of America Earnings: Was It a Good Quarter?

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) recently reported its second-quarter results, and it missed analyst expectations on the top line. However, as per usual, the headline numbers don't tell the full story here. In this Fool Live video clip, recorded on July 14, Fool.com contributor Matt Frankel, CFP, discusses some of the key numbers investors should pay attention to and why he's not too concerned.
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Schlumberger stock rallies after swinging to profit that beat expectations

Shares of Schlumberger Ltd. rallied 1.9% in premarket trading Friday, after the oil services company reported second-quarter profit and revenue that beat expectations, and said it expects the momentum of international activity growth is likely to continue in the face of concerns over potential resurgence of COVID-19-related disruptions. The company swung to net income of $431 million or 30 cents a share, from a loss of $3.43 billion, or $2.47 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share of 30 cents topped the FactSet consensus of 26 cents. Revenue rose 5% to $5.63 billion,...
Businessfa-mag.com

JPMorgan To Double Advisors As Wall Street Vies For Wealthy

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is planning to more than double the advisers in its traditional broker business as the Wall Street giant plots an expansion in wealth management amid intensifying competition for rich clients. The bank aims to hire more than 500 advisers in coming years, bringing its total in...
Small BusinessAmerican Banker

Wells Fargo hires BofA executive to lead small-business banking

Wells Fargo has hired a longtime Bank of America executive to head up its small-business banking division. Derek Ellington, who will start on Oct. 18, spent 24 years at Bank of America and most recently was business banking region executive for the company’s Atlantic South region. He will replace Steve...
Stocksdailyjournal.net

Stocks pause as investors gauge earnings, unemployment data

Stocks were muted in afternoon trading on Wall Street Thursday as investors reviewed the latest corporate earnings and a surprise increase in the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits. The S&P 500 was up 0.2% as of 2:15 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 72 points,...
BusinessAmerican Banker

Wells Fargo names new head of auto lending unit

Wells Fargo named a new head of its auto lending division, which has started to grow following a period when the company deemphasized car loans. Tanya Sanders, who joined the bank’s auto lending unit in 2019, will succeed Laura Schupbach, who is retiring after 26 years at the $1.9 trillion-asset bank, according to a press release Wednesday.
Financial ReportsPosted by
MarketWatch

Quest Diagnostics adjusted profit more than doubles, beat expectations

Quest Diagnostics Inc. reported Thursday second-quarter adjusted profit that more than doubled to beat expectations, as revenue also topped forecasts, as the recovery in the lab results and diagnostics company cited a faster-than-expected recovery in its base business. Net income rose to $631 million, or $4.96 a share, from $185 million, or $1.36 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share grew to $3.18 from $1.42, beating the FactSet consensus of $2.87. Revenue increased 39.5% to $2.55 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $2.39 billion, as diagnostics information services revenue rose 40.2% to $2.47 billion. For 2021, the company expects revenue of $9.54 billion to $9.79 billion, compared with expectations of $9.45 billion, and expects adjusted EPS of $10.65 to $11.35 vs. expectations of $11.13. "his was the first quarter since 2019 that organic base testing revenues grew in the quarter, driven by contributions from new hospital lab management contracts as well as people returning to the healthcare system," said Chief Executive Steve Rusckowski. The stock, which was still inactive in premarket trading, has rallied 13.9% year to date while the S&P 500 has gained 16.0%.
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Dow swings to profit, revenue beats expectations as prices rise

Shares of Dow Inc. edged up 0.5% in premarket trading Thursday, after the chemicals company swung to a second-quarter profit and reported revenue that rose above expectations, boosted by sharp local price increases amid stronger demand. Net income was $1.93 billion, or $2.51 a share, after a loss of $217 million, or 31 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, operating earnings per share was $2.72, beating the FactSet consensus of $2.47. Sales jumped 66.2% to $13.89 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $13.13 billion, as all three business segments topped sales expectations. Local price increased 70% in packaging and specialty plastics, rose 53% in industrial intermediates and infrastructure and grew 16% in performance materials and coatings. "Our second quarter results reflected strong demand in all our value chains and regions as we achieved substantial growth in sales and earnings both sequentially and year-over-year," said Chief Executive Jim Fitterling. "Looking ahead, we expect earnings momentum from additional improvements in consumer spending, international travel and industrial production." The stock has gained 7.6% year to date through Wednesday, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has advanced 13.7%.
Financial Reportshealthcaredive.com

Tenet rebounds in Q2, buoyed by volume recoveries

Tenet posted a $120 million profit in the second quarter of this year, up from $88 million during the same time last year, following HCA as the second for-profit system to post a rebound, according to financial results released Wednesday. The Dallas-based hospital chain beat Wall Street expectations on earnings...
San Francisco, CAAuto Remarketing

Sanders succeeding Schupbach as head of Wells Fargo Auto

SAN FRANCISCO - Tanya Sanders is showing again why she was honored as theAuto Finance Executive of the Year in 2020. On Wednesday, Wells Fargo announced that Sanders will be the new head of Wells Fargo Auto. She brings more than two decades of financial services experience to the role and succeeds Laura Schupbach, who recently announced her decision to retire after 26 years with Wells Fargo.
Financial Reportsinvesting.com

Wells Fargo&Co Earnings, Revenue beat In Q2

Investing.com - Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC )&Co reported on Wednesday second quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. Wells Fargo&Co announced earnings per share of $1.38 on revenue of $20.27B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.9538 on revenue of $17.82B. Wells Fargo&Co shares are...

