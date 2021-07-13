John P. McMeel
John P. McMeel, co-founder and chairman emeritus of Andrews McMeel Universal, passed away July 7, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. John was born Jan. 26, 1936, to Dr. James and Naomi McMeel in South Bend, Ind. As the son of the University of Notre Dame’s team doctor under Knute Rockne, growing up in the shadow of the Golden Dome was an abiding influence and helped to establish a firm commitment to faith, family, friends and the importance of these relationships, sustained through a remarkable life.www.fbnewsleader.com
