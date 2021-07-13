Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

John P. McMeel

News Leader
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn P. McMeel, co-founder and chairman emeritus of Andrews McMeel Universal, passed away July 7, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. John was born Jan. 26, 1936, to Dr. James and Naomi McMeel in South Bend, Ind. As the son of the University of Notre Dame’s team doctor under Knute Rockne, growing up in the shadow of the Golden Dome was an abiding influence and helped to establish a firm commitment to faith, family, friends and the importance of these relationships, sustained through a remarkable life.

www.fbnewsleader.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Andrews
Person
Rupi Kaur
Person
Knute Rockne
Person
Tom Wilson
Person
E.w. Scripps
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public University#Football#Calvin And Hobbes#Arts And Letters#University Of Kansas#Notre Dame#Indiana University#Irish#Publishers Hall Syndicate#Universal Press Syndicate#Hearst#Andrews Mcmeel Publishing#New York Times#Amu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
EconomyAntelope Valley Press

McMeel, a newspaper syndicator with a difference, dies

John McMeel, co-founder of what began as a basement operation in a rented ranch house in Kansas, with a mail drop on Fifth Avenue in New York City, and grew into the largest newspaper syndication company in the world, died July 7 at his home in Kansas City, Missouri. He was 85.
PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Buttigieg, husband Chasten mocked for complaining about $4,500 rent in DC

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is getting roasted on social media after his husband complained about rent prices in Washington, D.C., claiming they couldn’t afford anything bigger than a one-bedroom apartment. In an interview with The Washington Post, Buttigieg's husband, Chasten Buttigieg, said their new Eastern Market digs are a...
Tennessee StatePosted by
The Hill

Tennessee pastor threatens to boot mask-wearers from church

A Tennessee pastor is drawing attention after threatening to boot mask-wearing congregants from his church, while dismissing growing concerns about the COVID-19 delta variant. “If they go through round two and you start showing up [with] all these masks and all this nonsense, I will ask you to leave,” Pastor Greg Locke, who is based near Nashville, told churchgoers on Sunday, according to the Lexington Herald Leader.
Rochester, NYPosted by
The US Sun

Who is journalist Brianna Hamblin and why is she trending?

SPECTRUM 1 News reporter Brianna Hamblin is being praised for her professionalism. Despite being harassed moments before going live on TV, Hamblin managed to stay calm and cool throughout the situation. Who is journalist Brianna Hamblin?. Hamblin is a a correspondent for Spectrum News 1 in Rochester, New York. A...
Santa Maria, CASanta Maria Times

Naomi Deloise Smith

Phenomenal is the best word to describe Naomi Deloise Smith, a faithful servant of God. Naomi was a resident of Santa Maria, California for over sixty years until she went home to be with the Lord and Savior on July 9, 2021 after extended illness at the age of ninety-seven.
Books & Literaturerockydailynews.com

“The Holly” tells the saga of Terrance Roberts, his Denver neighborhood

Julian Rubinstein is an award-winning journalist, author and producer. His new non-fiction book, “The Holly: Five Bullets, One Gun and the Struggle to Save an American Neighborhood,” was published by Farrar, Straus and Giroux in May 2021. Julian’s first non-fiction book, Ballad of the Whiskey Robber, was a finalist for the Edgar Allan Poe Award for Best Fact Crime Book and was a New York Times “Editors’ Choice.” His journalism has been cited and collected in numerous anthologies, including Best American Essays, Best American Crime Writing, Best American Science and Nature Writing and twice in Best American Sports Writing. He lives in Denver, and is currently a Visiting Professor of the Practice of Documentary Journalism at the University of Denver.
Manhattan, KSjcpost.com

Bradley ‘Brad’ Willard Fenwick

Bradley ‘Brad’ Willard Fenwick was born on March 17, 1955, in Hutchinson, Kansas. He died on July 22, 2021, at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan, Kansas from complications from colon cancer diagnosed in December 2014. Having received a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine and master’s degrees from Kansas State...
PhotographyPhotofocus

On Photography: Lou Jones, 1945-present

“In art, I think that you’re pushed and pulled in a direction. And being a Black artist, especially a black photographer, a lot of my decisions were based upon survival.” -Lou Jones. Lou Jones has been a successful photographer for more than 50 years. He started out as a physicist...
Henry County, TNParis Post-Intelligencer

FROM THE P-I FILES

Birds Creek Baptist Church celebrated 176 years in Henry County as it dedicated a new family life center. Pastor Steve Gallimore presented a special dedication message. Paul Fitzgerald was the new commander of AMVETS Post 45. Other new officers were Robert Parks, Perry Rogers, Walt Tate, Jerry Haycraft, Phil Williams, Ed Willey and Charles Colley.
Chicago, ILlawbulletinmedia.com

Hanis Appointed Editor of Chicago Daily Law Bulletin

Chicago, Illinois – Law Bulletin MediaTM has named longtime Chicago journalist Andrea Hanis as its top editor of its newsroom effective immediately. In making the appointment, Law Bulletin Media President and Publisher Peter Mierzwa said that Hanis will be responsible for leading the newsroom’s digital expansion to align with the company’s growth goals.
Cleveland, OHCleveland Jewish News

Rabbi Schwartz reflects on tenure at OSU Hillel

Rabbi Ilan Schwartz told the Cleveland Jewish News that his greatest accomplishment during his six years at The Ohio State University Hillel was his role in growing various educational programs. Schwartz announced July 16 that he is leaving Ohio State to become the executive director of Emory University Hillel in...
Missouri StateTexarkana Gazette

News syndicator John McMeel dies

John McMeel, co-founder of what began as a basement operation in a rented ranch house in Kansas, with a mail drop on Fifth Avenue in New York City, and grew into the largest newspaper syndication company in the world, died July 7 at his home in Kansas City, Missouri. He was 85.

Comments / 0

Community Policy