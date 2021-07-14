Cancel
Music

Q&A with Natalie Waller

By Ed Sheeran
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNatalie Waller has had a big few weeks. Firstly, the label she heads up – ABC Music – was nominated for Independent Label of the Year, an award it already took out last year. And then, yesterday it was revealed she would succeed Denis Handlin as chair of ARIA. Just...

New Zealandthemusicnetwork.com

Natalie Waller elected ARIA chair to replace Denis Handlin

The Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA) has a new board leader, with the industry body announcing Natalie Waller as its chair. The two-year term is effective immediately. Waller currently heads up ABC Music & Events and has been with the national broadcaster for over 20 years. She has been on...
Musicthemusicnetwork.com

Jamie McDell inks record deal with ABC Music ahead of new single

New Zealand-born singer-songwriter Jamie McDell has signed a record deal with ABC Music. McDell’s signing coincides with the impending arrival of her new single ‘Dream Team’, which is scheduled for release on Friday August 6. Produced by Australian producer Nash Chambers (Kasey Chambers, Paul Kelly), McDell says that ‘Dream Team’...
