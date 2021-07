The saga of a desperate dad whose son was abducted 24 years ago has come to a surprisingly happy end with a tearful reunion. Guo Gantang’s son Xinzhen was snatched in front of the family home in Shandong province in China in 1997 when the child was just 2 years old. Guo spent the next two dozen years traveling more than 310,000 miles on 10 different motorbikes to try to find him.