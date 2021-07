One of Great Britain’s legitimate medal hopes at the Tokyo Olympics takes to the stage over the weekend, with Jade Jones competing in the women’s taekwondo event.Jones has enormous pedigree in the world of her sport, it’s fair to say - she won gold at the Youth Olympic Games in 2010, before doing the same on the senior stage at London 2012.At Rio in 2016 Jones won a second Olympic gold medal and she will now be attempting to make it three in a row, the first British woman to do so if successful in Japan, as well as the...