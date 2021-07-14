Chinese parents, abducted son reunited after 24 years

Details are trickling out about the sequel to China’s first true sci-fi blockbuster, director Guo Fan’s “The Wandering Earth.” Registration records on the National Film Bureau’s website revealed this week that censors have approved “The Wandering Earth 2” for production. It plans to shoot in Qingdao and Haikou, the capital of the island province of Hainan, from October 2021 to March 2022. Although the rest of the cast remains a mystery, “Wandering Earth” star and financier Wu Jing is confirmed to appear again alongside an unexpected newcomer: Hong Kong megastar Andy Lau. Lau has made frequent appearances in the past year to...