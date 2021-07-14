Bruce Springsteen still remembers first time he heard his song on radio

In the final fading moments of "Wilshire," the centerpiece on his chart-topping album Call Me If You Get Lost, Tyler the Creator admits he's just broken one of his own rules. He's spent eight minutes peeling off the skin of a secret, sharing myriad details of an emotional affair with a friend's significant other. "Wilshire"'s narrative is digressive, dodgy, the backtracking confession of someone who feels innocent but can't help but share the evidence against himself. A spare jazz-fusion sound bed borrowing DJ Shadow's classic sample of Pekka Pohjola's "The Madness Subsides" — an echo of an echo, we've heard all this before — reinforces the song's depiction of someone digging his own memory hole. Tyler knows that he's alone in there, and that for that reason sharing these recollections is unfair, if not a crime.
Comments / 0