Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Watch 4 Teased In An Official Samsung Video
Samsung has just given us a glimpse of two of its upcoming devices – the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. The company recently published a new promo video titled “Voices of Galaxy” on YouTube. While the video primarily features app developers talking about its Good Lock customization tool, you can briefly see the Galaxy Z Fold 3 in the hands of one of the developers. The same developer is also seen wearing the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic throughout the video.www.androidheadlines.com
Comments / 0