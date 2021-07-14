Cancel
Investors launching team to replace Staten Island Yankees: report

By 1010 Wins Newsroom
1010WINS
 10 days ago

Gristedes Foods CEO John Catsimatidis and a group of other investors plan to launch a new baseball team to replace the Staten Island Yankees, according to a report.

