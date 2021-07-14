Centene changes up leadership structure

Liquidmetal® Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: LQMT) (the "Company"), a leading developer of amorphous alloys and composites, today announced that Professor Lugee Li, Chairman of the Company's Board of Directors, has resigned as CEO and President. Citing the company's readiness for the next phase of its development and the ongoing restrictions on international travel, Professor Li reiterated his support for the Company and its management team. Following Professor Li's resignation, the Board of Directors appointed Mr. Tony Chung as Interim CEO, and Mr. Isaac Bresnick as President. Mr. Chung will take responsibility for the strategic direction of the Company, while Mr. Bresnick will take responsibility for its day-to-day operations and customer service. Professor Li will stay on as the Company's Chairman.