Velodyne Lidar, NVIDIA Metropolis Bond Over Intelligent Infrastructure Solutions

By Anusuya Lahiri
Benzinga
 10 days ago
  • Velodyne Lidar Inc (NASDAQ: VLDR) collaborated with NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) Metropolis program for its Intelligent Infrastructure Solution for traffic monitoring and analytics.
  • The financial terms of the partnership remain undisclosed.
  • The Intelligent Infrastructure Solution combines Velodyne's lidar sensors and powerful AI software to monitor traffic networks and public spaces.
  • Velodyne's solution leverages the embedded NVIDIA Jetson AGX Xavier module in its edge AI computing system to run the solution's proprietary 3D perception software, which can detect all road users in real-time.
  • Velodyne's Intelligent Infrastructure Solution pilot project is likely to deploy in Austin, Texas.
  • Price action: VLDR shares traded higher by 5.53% at $9.92, while NVDA was up 0.43% at $813.50 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

Detroit, MI
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

