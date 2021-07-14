Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

New Round Of Severe Storms With Damaging Wind Gusts Possible

By Joe Lombardi
dailyvoice.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's a chance for a new round of potentially severe thunderstorms to sweep through the region. The time frame in which storm activity is possible is from the early afternoon on Wednesday, July 14 until close to midnight. There will be scattered showers and drizzle at times in the morning...

dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado#Temperature#Severe Thunderstorms#Extreme Weather#Accuweather#Daily Voice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Michiana, MI95.3 MNC

Heat, humidity and strong-to-severe storms possible on Saturday

(Maci Tetrick/ABC 57 Meteorologist) Hot, humid, and hazy are the words to describe Saturday, July 24. Temperatures soar into the upper 80s this afternoon with heat indices in the mid 90s. Be sure to drink plenty of water and take breaks from the heat, either in shade or in air conditioning. Most of today is dry, but this evening a line of storms will move across Michiana. A few storms could be on the strong/severe side. The biggest threat is damaging gusty winds, although periods of heavy downpours could also be a concern. Flood risk looks low, as the storms move quickly. Most begin to wrap up by midnight. Sunday should stay dry and mostly sunny. It’ll be another hot one with heat indices in the low 90s. This week stays hot with some relief after showers Wednesday night into Thursday.
Lamar County, GAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lamar, Pike, Upson by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 16:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-23 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If you see wind damage...hail or flooding...wait until the storm has passed...and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA. Target Area: Lamar; Pike; Upson The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Pike County in west central Georgia Northeastern Upson County in west central Georgia Central Lamar County in west central Georgia * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 403 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Aldora, or over Barnesville, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Barnesville, Meansville, Aldora, The Rock and Piedmont. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Emmons County, NDweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Emmons, Logan, McIntosh by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 21:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-23 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Emmons; Logan; McIntosh The National Weather Service in Bismarck has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Logan County in southeastern North Dakota McIntosh County in southeastern North Dakota Eastern Emmons County in south central North Dakota * Until 1030 PM CDT. * At 930 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 11 miles southwest of Napoleon to near Hague, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Venturia, Lehr and Ashley. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

Comments / 0

Community Policy