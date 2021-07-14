New Round Of Severe Storms With Damaging Wind Gusts Possible

Effective: 2021-07-23 16:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-23 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If you see wind damage...hail or flooding...wait until the storm has passed...and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA. Target Area: Lamar; Pike; Upson The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Pike County in west central Georgia Northeastern Upson County in west central Georgia Central Lamar County in west central Georgia * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 403 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Aldora, or over Barnesville, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Barnesville, Meansville, Aldora, The Rock and Piedmont. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
