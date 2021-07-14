Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

A Week in Creative: Nike’s ‘Best Day Ever’ and Irn-Bru’s Wild West

By Imogen Watson
The Drum
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Drum reporter Imogen Watson rounds up the latest creative campaigns and creativity stories. Also available in your inbox every Thursday as The Drum's A Week in Creative email briefing. Sign up here. Welcome to A Week in Creative, your one-stop shop for creative news. This is an extract from...

www.thedrum.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Branson
Person
Jeff Bezos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Creative Works#Irn Bru#Creativity#Irn Bru#Ag#The Leith Agency#Itv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Nike
News Break
Twitter
Country
Scotland
Related
Apparelinputmag.com

Kanye West’s Nike socks are cool, but these 9 pairs are even better

Kanye West committed a cardinal sneakerhead sin this week by wearing his Adidas Yeezy Foam Runners along with Nike crew socks. Putting two competing logos is already bad enough in some people’s minds, but Adidas can’t be happy that its star partner is repping its rival brand. Surely, the $191 million Adidas paid him last year should be enough to avoid such an offense — but this is Kanye West we’re talking about.
Tennishypebeast.com

Nike's "Best Day Ever" Imagines a Better Tomorrow for Sports

In addition to ‘s Play New campaign, the footwear giant has launched an inspirational film titled Best Day Ever, suggesting a future for sports that’s full of ambition and a new generation of athletes. With a strong emphasis on the creativity and inclusivity of the community, the film shows how...
Businessrespect-mag.com

Nike Delivers Play New Campaign: “Best Day Ever”

Nike believes that sport can inspire, create community and provide a platform for positive change. The newest chapter of Nike’s Play New campaign includes a new film titled “Best Day Ever,” which brings to life a dream of what sport – and the world – could be in the future, inspired by the ambitions of a new generation of athletes* who are redefining tomorrow.
Video GamesThe Drum

ITV recreates new Saturday night gameshow The Void in Fortnite

ITV has taken novel steps to market its latest Saturday night gameshow format to new audiences by dovetailing the broadcast launch with a custom in-game version within the hit videogame Fortnite. In doing so ITV has become the first UK broadcaster to harness Fortnite Creative, a version of the wildly...
Apparelinputmag.com

Nike ACG’s Air Nasu 2 is a mashup of the best outdoor sneakers

With the world slowly opening back up, Nike’s ACG sub-label — dedicated to sustainability and exploring the outdoors — is making a welcome comeback with a new footwear model. Called the ACG Air Nasu 2, the sneaker acts as a follow-up to the original ACG Air Nasu, updating the off-road model with a breathable ripstop fabric and welded mudguard for added protection.
Animalsfemalefirst.co.uk

Chris Hughes launches UK's first-ever National Racehorse Week

'ITV Racing' presenter and former 'Love Island' star Chris Hughes has launched the UK’s first-ever National Racehorse Week, which will take place from September 12th to 19th 2021. 'ITV Racing' presenter Chris Hughes has launched the UK’s first-ever National Racehorse Week. The former 'Love Island' star will join the nation...
Internetmanofmany.com

Instagram Girls of the Month – July 2021

The world is taking a kicking but our favourite Instagram Girls keep on ticking. Indeed, their warm smiles, exotic travels, and vivacious personalities are like evergreen beacons of light in these crazy times, oozing off the screen and into our very souls. Okay, okay, so maybe we’re being a bit hyperbolic, but the point remains that these women have a palpable zest for experience and they aren’t afraid to show it. May their action-packed lifestyles help us keep our chins up and aspire to greater things. Here are this month’s top content creators.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Al Roker leaves the Today show studios for new venture

Al Roker was inundated with support from fans as he announced he was leaving the Today show studio in New York for something exciting. But before panic sets in, the weatherman isn't ditching his role for good, as he is just headed to Tokyo for the 2020 Olympics. Al shared...
CelebritiesTODAY.com

Rihanna pokes fun at the Olympics with funny response to Sha'Carri Richardson

Sha'Carri Richardson might not be in Tokyo right now getting to compete in the Tokyo Olympics, but that's not stopping the Team USA track star from living her best life. Richardson, 21, put on an elegant sequined gown and shared a selfie in what appears to be a hotel room with her 2.2 million Instagram followers, along with the caption, "Beauty before the beast is unleashed."
Food & DrinksThe Takeout

Doritos awards Australian teenager $20k for a puffy chip

The internet loves oddly-shaped food, to the point where I closely examine everything I eat now, just in case it’s viral gold. Hey, if I find a cheez curl in the shape of a skateboarding nun doing the Macarena, you can be sure I’ll try posting it on eBay for a couple bucks. But it turns out you can gain a lot more than just a few days of fascination and a couple of irony bids from posting this stuff; you can earn some real cash. When Australian teenager Rylee Stuart, 13, recently found a strangely puffed-up Dorito in her snack bag, she shared it on TikTok, where the video got over two million views. The reaction online encouraged her to create a listing for the chip on eBay, where the uniquely shaped snack received bids of up to $100,000, 9News reports.
LifestylePosted by
Daily Mail

Teenager, 13, set to turn a $3 bag of Doritos into $20,000 after finding a 'rare puffy' chip – and now her dad wants a share of the fortune because he bought the packet

The saying 'cheap as chips' doesn't apply to one Australian teenager who is set to make a fortune after finding a rare 'puffy' Dorito. Gold Coast student Rylee Stuart first debuted the air-filled corn chip - they are usually always flat - on TikTok where the clip quickly went viral gathering 2million views.
LifestyleComicBook

Walt Disney World to Retire Two Fan-Favorite Attractions

A lot of change is coming to Walt Disney World this year, thanks to the park's 50th anniversary celebration that kicks off in October. Some changes are just for the celebration, while others are a bit more permanent. Unfortunately, two of Walt Disney World's most popular fireworks shows fall into the latter category, as they're leaving the parks in October with no plans to return at any point in the future.

Comments / 0

Community Policy