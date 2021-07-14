Cancel
The Eufy 11S Slim is one of our favorite robot vacuums—and it's on sale for under $150

By Award Winners
reviewed.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. No matter how many times you clean the floors, there are always some specs of dirt or stale crumbs that are nearly impossible to catch. Finding the right robot vacuum to do the job can be as hard as picking up the gunk itself—not to mention pricey. If you want a home cleaner with big suction power and little damage to your budget, the Eufy 11S Slim has something that can meet those needs with ease—and right now, you can get it for a shiny low price on Amazon.

