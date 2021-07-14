Cancel
Kentucky State

Federal grants available for Kentucky domestic violence programs

Posted by 
WHAS11
WHAS11
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WeD1M_0awTUKQk00

Applications for federal grant funding for Kentucky projects that serve or focus on victims of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault or stalking will open Aug. 2.

Applications can also include project proposals that support complementary new initiatives and emergency services for victims and their families.

Gov. Andy Beshear urges “victim advocacy services, law enforcement agencies, local units of governments and other eligible applicants” to apply.

Applications are due by Sept. 15.

WHAS11

WHAS11

