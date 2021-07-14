Federal grants available for Kentucky domestic violence programs

Applications for federal grant funding for Kentucky projects that serve or focus on victims of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault or stalking will open Aug. 2.

Applications can also include project proposals that support complementary new initiatives and emergency services for victims and their families.

Gov. Andy Beshear urges “victim advocacy services, law enforcement agencies, local units of governments and other eligible applicants” to apply.

Applications are due by Sept. 15.

