Kraft Macaroni & Cheese is a childhood staple. Kids love mac and cheese, and they love ice cream. So why not combine the two?. Crazy as it may sound, that’s exactly what Kraft has done with the introduction of its limited-edition Kraft macaroni & cheese-flavored ice cream. Created in partnership with Brooklyn-based Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, the inventive flavor will be sold at Van Leeuwen scoop shops around the country as well as online beginning at 11 a.m. ET on July 14, National Macaroni & Cheese Day, while supplies last.