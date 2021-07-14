Cancel
On this day in 2019: England won World Cup

Birmingham Star
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): It was on this day, two years ago, when the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup final witnessed a first-ever Super Over in which England defeated New Zealand to lift their maiden title on the basis of boundary countback rule at the Lord's Cricket Ground.

www.birminghamstar.com

