Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

TradeIndia alongside Getdistributors.com set to conduct

Birmingham Star
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI/BusinessWire India): TradeIndia, the country's leading B2B online marketplace platform, in association with its sub-venture Getdistributors.com is all set to host another flagship trade event: Indian Business Distributorship Expo 2021. To be held between 11-13 August, the premium virtual conglomeration will prove instrumental in forging...

www.birminghamstar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tradeindia#Business Partners#Trade Fairs#Tradeindia#Getdistributors Com#Ani Businesswire India#Indian#Oem#Agriculture#Electric Vehicles#Lubricants#Detergent Powder#Cleaning Chemical#Homeindustrial#Water Proofing Chemical#Paints#Consumer Electronics#Foodbeverage#Giftscrafts#Healthbeauty
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Country
India
Related
Businessdallassun.com

Vision Trade India steps in to connect buyers and sellers

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI/Heylin Spark): Vision Trade India is a business-to-business (B2B) portal that connects buyers and sellers. The team offers quality leads to the sellers thereby arranging genuine deals for them. Vision Trade India isn't merely a business platform but a brand that believes in Digital India...
Technologyatlantanews.net

PHD Chamber to conduct an E-Conclave

Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 23 (ANI/India PR Distribution): PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) has announced that it will be hosting an E-Conclave on Digital Risk ManagementCyber Security on Friday July 30th, 2021. The objective of this E-Conclave will be to provide a perspective on security issues in the...
BusinessBirmingham Star

The founder of StartupHR Toolkit launches DraftMyDocuments

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI/SRV Media):DraftMyDocuments has three pricing plans with one document priced at Rs. 3,999, five, and ten documents packs are priced at Rs. 15,000 and Rs.25,000 respectively. Most lawyers or law firms charge upwards of Rs. 5000-6000 per document. It is majorly targeted towards SMEs, Startups, Freelancers, and Small business owners who cannot afford a lawyer or a law firm but still wants to legally protect their businesses.
BusinessBirmingham Star

SSI enters Financial Aggregation market

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): When businesses are facing harrowing times due to ill-managed resources or ideas, the need to have specialized personnel to help the ideation sail through has increased multifold. At this juncture, Setup Services India (SSI) announced its entry into the Financial Aggregation market. The company...
EnvironmentBirmingham Star

Devic Earth launches Clean-Air-as-a-Service plan

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 15 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Devic Earth, the leader inClean Air as A Service offers customers the benefit of improving their ambient air quality, without having to go through the hassle of owning or maintaining any equipment. Subscription to the service is simple, with a one-time activation fee and a nominal monthly fee thereafter. Apart from a simple monthly fee structure, it comes with an array of other benefits such as plug-and-play, zero system down-time, zero operational overheads, zero facility down-time, high energy efficiency, and many more.
IndiaBirmingham Star

'India single largest source of govt information requests'

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): India is the single largest source of government information requests during the second half of 2020, accounting for 25 per cent of the global volume, as per the Twitter Transparency Report released on Wednesday. India accounted for 25 per cent of the global volume...
Energy IndustryBirmingham Star

Petroleum Minister meets Saudi counterpart

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday met with Saudi counterpart Abdul Aziz bin Salman Al Saud, and held discussions on strengthening bilateral energy partnership and developments in the global energy markets. Puri, who took charge of India's oil...
IndiaBirmingham Star

'International Arbitration Centre needs to be set up'

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju on Thursday said an Arbitration Council of India and a New Delhi International Arbitration Centre need to be set up in order to achieve Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to develop India as an international arbitration hub.
IndiaBirmingham Star

Pradhan on Jan Shikshan Sansthan scheme

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Marking World Youth Skill Day, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday informed that the education department's Jan Shikshan Sansthan scheme has transformed into a skill and generated employment. Addressing the reporters after addressing a 'Skill India' event here today, Pradhan who is also the...
IndiaBirmingham Star

Bengaluru observes 'World Youth Skills Day' for first time

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 15 (ANI): On the occasion of World Youth Skills Day observed for the first time by Karnataka, as many as eight Memorandums of Understanding were signed between the government and leading companies with a view to up-skill the youth workforce, on Thursday. The MoUs were signed...
Pharmaceuticalsdeseret.com

Which COVID-19 vaccine is better for the delta variant?

The pandemic is not over as the delta variant of the coronavirus continues to swirl around the country, infecting unvaccinated and fully vaccinated people. But one question has risen in recent days: Does one vaccine provide better protection than others?. Which COVID-19 vaccine is better for the delta variant?. We...
Industrykentlive.news

One of largest producers says we face worst food shortages for 75 years

The founder and owner of one of the country’s largest food producers said the industry is at “crisis point”. Ranjit Singh Boparan, of the 2 Sisters Food Group, said the pingdemic was “masking” other issues, including Brexit-related shortages and Covid troubles. 2 Sisters has factories in Willand in Devon, the...
Industrymurphyshockeylaw.net

Energy Storage Systems Market 2021 SWOT Analysis by – Industry Segmentation and Outlook 2028 | Industry Growth And Competitive Landscape Trends

The research-based on ### industry provides detailed information about each of the technological advancements produced in the ### industry through recent years. Further, it gives careful info concerning the essential perspectives, for example, manufacturing plans, buyers, traders, acquisitions, marriages, newest affiliations, and assorted elements that help determine the industry development. It’s data about the accomplishment likelihood of these new undertakings. The new study on the international ### market provides a few fundamental models and viewpoints that basically help determine the business share. In like fashion, the report provides full-scale experiences about the advancement of motorists, models, and crucial advancement prospects which basically influence the advancement of the international ### market throughout the examination period. It guarantees ways for your cash-related aid to receive choices and cause approaches to managing to figure out the way to recover benefits after fundamental ailments. In like fashion, it comprises an assessment of ### market subject many submarkets determined by the veritable reach, goods, programs, and distinct points of view that fuel the business development.
Marketsgetmarketreport.com

Log Management (LM) System Market Trends, Top Manufactures, Log Management (LM) System Market Demands, Industry Growth Analysis & Forecast 2025

Global Log Management (LM) System Market Size 2020-2025 report covers emerging opportunities in the market and the future impact of major Key vendors and Market driver and, support decisions in making cost-effective business decisions. The market report assesses key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Log Management (LM) System . The Global Log Management (LM) System Market is anticipated to increase at a significant to grow rate by 2025.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Semiconductor Etch Equipment Market Global Innovations and Emerging Trends 2021-2028

The Fact.MR report offers insight into the competitive dynamic in Semiconductor Etch Equipment market which has shaped the major strategies of each player. It also covers recent moves such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, diversification and research investments, of each prominent player. The key factors that shape the...
Technologyaithority.com

Cradlepoint Signs On Tech Data Distribution Partner In Southeast Asia To Fuel Wireless WAN And 5G Expansion

Cradlepoint, a global leader in cloud-delivered 4G and 5G wireless network edge solutions, announced a distribution partnership with Tech Data in Southeast Asia. The distribution partnership will enable Cradlepoint to accelerate operations initially in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Thailand, with plans to expand into other markets in the region longer term. Cradlepoint’s Chris Joseph has also been appointed as Senior Director, Distribution, Asia Pacific, responsible for managing distribution partners in the region.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Business Intelligence (BI) and Analytics Platforms Market is Thriving Worldwide with SAP, Qlik, Tableau, Oracle, IBM

The latest independent research document on Global Business Intelligence (BI) and Analytics Platforms examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The Business Intelligence (BI) and Analytics Platforms study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of Business Intelligence (BI) and Analytics Platforms market report advocates analysis of SAP, Qlik, GoodData, Domo, Tableau, Sisense, SAS, Oracle, IBM, Microsoft & Looker.
Financial Reportsinvesting.com

Damstra Holdings Ltd (DTC)

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Damstra Holdings Ltd DTC.AX :* HALF YEAR LOSS A$ -5.487 MILLION VERSUS A$ -4.241 MILLION LOSS YEAR AGO* HY REVENUES FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES UP 19.4% TO... Feb 4 (Reuters) - Damstra Holdings Ltd DTC.AX :* ESTABLISHES ADVISORY BOARD TO ACCELERATE GROWTH IN NORTH AMERICA. Jan 27...

Comments / 0

Community Policy