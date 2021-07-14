Cancel
Celebrities

Rapper Busta Rhymes to visit Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Thursday

By Kaylyn Hlavaty
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 10 days ago
Hip-hop artist Busta Rhymes will be stopping by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for a free special pop-up event held on the Rock Hall’s outdoor stage Thursday.

The legendary rapper will sit down with Rock Hall Chief Curator and Vice President of Curatorial Affairs, Nwaka Onwusa to discuss this iconic career and recent release of his album, Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God.

The free outdoor event will be held at Union Home Mortgage Plaza at 2 p.m. Thursday. Fans who want to tour the hall can purchase a general admission ticket in advance.

Over the years, Rhymes has appeared on several high profile releases, including Chris Brown’s hit single “Look at me now” and “How we Roll,” a collaboration with Don Omar for the Fast Five soundtrack.

His newly released tenth solo album Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God is the first sequel to his storied 29-year career, arriving 22 years after the original.

Fans who tour the Rock Hall can stop by the Hip Hop exhibit where Rhymes’ coat and hat worn in the music video for his debut single “Woo Hah!! Got You All in Check” is on display.

