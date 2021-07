Eric Clapton refuses to play venues requiring Covid vaccines. Guitar legend Eric Clapton is refusing to perform in any concert venues that will require attendees to be vaccinated against Covid-19. “Following the PM’s announcement on Monday the 19th of July 2021, I feel honor bound to make an announcement of my own: I wish to say that I will not perform on any stage where there is a discriminated audience present,” the 76-year-old musician said Wednesday, referring to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s announcement that UK venues and clubs will require people to get the vaccine. Clapton previously said in May that he had a “severe” reaction to the AstraZeneca vaccine and feared he would “never play again.” He and Van Morrison have also released songs together protesting lockdowns and Covid restrictions.