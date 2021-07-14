How to draw manga in Clip Studio Paint

Learning how to draw manga isn't an easy thing to do, especially when you're staring at a blank canvas and the possibilities seem endless. Artists always feel excited about creating a new illustration, but with this joy comes many fears and a lot of self-doubt. Apart from being unsure where to start, you can ask yourself questions. Does your illustration look good? What else can you add? Did you add too much? What if you change this? (Our roundup of how to draw tutorials is also sure to help.)