Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

How to draw manga in Clip Studio Paint

By Asia Ladowska
Posted by 
Creative Bloq
Creative Bloq
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Learning how to draw manga isn't an easy thing to do, especially when you're staring at a blank canvas and the possibilities seem endless. Artists always feel excited about creating a new illustration, but with this joy comes many fears and a lot of self-doubt. Apart from being unsure where to start, you can ask yourself questions. Does your illustration look good? What else can you add? Did you add too much? What if you change this? (Our roundup of how to draw tutorials is also sure to help.)

www.creativebloq.com

Comments / 0

Creative Bloq

Creative Bloq

561
Followers
1K+
Post
139K+
Views
ABOUT

Creative Bloq delivers a daily mix of advice and inspiration for digital and traditional artists, web designers, graphic designers, 3D and VFX artists, illustrators, and more.

 https://www.creativebloq.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#How To Draw Manga#Painting#Software#The Darker Pencil#Clip Studio Paint
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Technology
News Break
Paintings
Related
Comicsdexerto.com

Jujutsu Kaisen cosplayer lets darkness take over as sadistic villain Mahito

Jujutsu Kaisen cosplays are taking over social media, but while most focus on the show’s heroes, a creative cosplayer named Xxerxes wanted to give Mahito, a sadistic villain, some love. Jujutsu Kaisen has enjoyed a meteoric rise in popularity since its release in 2020, which is no surprise since the...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Creative Bloq

The 13 best YouTube art channels

Knowing which are the best YouTube art channels is a brilliant way to learn new skills from the comfort of home (something that's been particularly useful in recent times). Completely free and a great way of supporting the community, subscribing to art channels on YouTube is a creative no-brainer. There's...
CelebrationsPosted by
Creative Bloq

Indie art festival reveals this year's theme and poster (and it's pretty fantastical)

Each year, artists from all digital art industries – and all countries the world over – gather as a tribe at indie artist festival, Trojan Horse was a Unicorn (understandably abbreviated to THU). There, they celebrate, learn, share, make new friends as well as career-changing opportunities. The tribe has come to expect special things from the creators of the event, with the year's themes and poster being of particular excitement, to boost the anticipation.
EntertainmentMac Observer

How to Draw Yourself as a Peanuts Character

In a new video, The Snoopy Show storyboard artist Krista Porter and Anthony from Today at Apple provide a guide on how to draw yourself as a Peanuts character. To follow along, viewers need an iPad or iPhone and the Pages app, with the Apple Pencil optional. Share your efforts in the comments below!
Designpetapixel.com

Light Painting Photos with a Geometric Drawing Machine

Originally, the geometric chuck was a device to make ornate patterns on a lathe. Invented in the 1860s, the device could have up to 8 layers—each driven by a central shaft. There are several of these complex devices still in existence and on display in museums. Each layer can have a unique set of gears to control the rotational rate of the layer in response to the central shaft and be displaced a radial distance from the central shaft.
Comicsarxiv.org

Painting Style-Aware Manga Colorization Based on Generative Adversarial Networks

Japanese comics (called manga) are traditionally created in monochrome format. In recent years, in addition to monochrome comics, full color comics, a more attractive medium, have appeared. Unfortunately, color comics require manual colorization, which incurs high labor costs. Although automatic colorization methods have been recently proposed, most of them are designed for illustrations, not for comics. Unlike illustrations, since comics are composed of many consecutive images, the painting style must be consistent. To realize consistent colorization, we propose here a semi-automatic colorization method based on generative adversarial networks (GAN); the method learns the painting style of a specific comic from small amount of training data. The proposed method takes a pair of a screen tone image and a flat colored image as input, and outputs a colorized image. Experiments show that the proposed method achieves better performance than the existing alternatives.
Video GamesGamasutra

Polishing a game character in Inkscape

The following blog post, unless otherwise noted, was written by a member of Gamasutra’s community. The thoughts and opinions expressed are those of the writer and not Gamasutra or its parent company. Refining the head. The first video is about refining a game character in Inkscape. In this tutorial, I...
DesignPosted by
Creative Bloq

How to create a colour chart

Getting to grips with colour theory can sometimes feel a little like learning maths or science. You may feel you just want to be creative and express yourself, not work out calculations. But making a simple colour chart can be both simple and fun. But colour theory is one of...
ComicsComicBook

Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid Cosplay Brings Tohru to Life

One awesome cosplay for Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid has brought Miss Koabyashi's titular dragon maid, Tohru, to life! Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid first made its big anime debut back in 2017, and Coolkyousinnjya's original manga series has only gotten much more attention in the years since. Now that's set to continue once more as Kyoto Animation has finally returned with a second season of the anime as part of the Summer 2021 anime schedule. This new season has already kicked off, and has reunited fans with familiar fan favorites like Tohru and Kobayashi.
Behind Viral Videosmakeuseof.com

How to Clip a YouTube Video

If you want to share a specific part of a YouTube video with someone, the best thing to do is clip the video. It means you don't need to give a time code or tell them when to stop watching—everything is contained within the clip. You can share these clips...
MoviesPosted by
Creative Bloq

People are absolutely loving the new Dune movie poster

Denis Villeneuve's upcoming Dune film has had a bit of a bumpy ride (insert joke about riding over a sand dune). Not only has it faced countless delays thanks the the 'C' word, but its graphic design has taken some flak – mainly because the logo appears to read 'DUNC'. But if this stunning new poster is anything to go by, things are looking up for the sci-fi adventure.
ComicsAnime News Network

Terraformars' Kenichi Tachibana Draws New Sci-Fi Manga Gigantis

The "epic science-fiction" story centers on a mysterious creature that attacks a peaceful remote island. Komori's G-Gigantis novel launched in May 2019. Yū Sasuga and Tachibana launched the Terraformars manga in 2011. The manga went on an indefinite hiatus beginning with in December 2019, due to Sasuga's recovery from recent health issues. Shueisha shipped the manga's 22nd volume in November 2019 with a bundled anime DVD. Viz Media is releasing the manga in North America, and shipped the manga's 22nd volume in Decmeber 2019, and the 21st volume on August 2019 with an anime DVD adapting the manga's Earth arc.
Designweandthecolor.com

Vector Graphics Inspired by Postmodernism & Bauhaus

Check out these postmodernism and Bauhaus-inspired vector graphics of geometric shapes including minimalist posters and background patterns. Created by graphic designer and Adobe Stock contributor @Pgmart, this collection of fully editable vector graphics consists of many minimalist posters and background patterns inspired by postmodernism and the Bauhaus movement. All designs are based on simple geometric forms along with a well-matching color scheme. You can use these graphics as templates for different design projects. All details are fully customizable with just a few simple clicks.
Lifestylecogconnected.com

This NieR Replicant Wristwatch is a Classy & Sharp Timepiece

It’s not every day I get to write up some impressions about a video game watch, but here I am and hey, I’m always up for a challenge. I’m by no means an expert on watches, I can’t even tell you how they are made and I am probably nowhere near qualified to give you a proper assessment. I’m the perfect man for the job, right? Probably not, yet I will say, I do love a good-looking and durable watch. And this NieR Replicant watch from SuperGroupies is right up my alley.
Entertainmenteasypeasyandfun.com

How to Draw a Jellyfish – Step by Step Drawing Tutorial

Are you ready to learn how to draw a jellyfish? Our simple step by step drawing tutorial will show you how you can draw your very own cartoon-like jellyfish. It’s super simple to draw and you will end up with an adorable looking little sea dweller. *This post contains affiliate...
SoftwarePosted by
Creative Bloq

PaintTool SAI: How to boost your skills

PaintTool SAI may be a fairly straightforward graphic design software but it's a powerful one and it takes a skilled digital artist to master it. Angela Wang is just such an artist. Also known online as awanqi, Wang is a freelance illustrator who has a penchant for historical and fantasy character pieces and has worked for clients across publishing and comics (to further improve your character work, see our top character design tips).
Video GamesVentureBeat

Big Time Studios reveals alpha gameplay for NFT game

Big Time Studios revealed more of its gameplay today for its upcoming online co-op action-RPG, Big Time. It uses nonfungible tokens, or NFTs, for game collectibles. The Los Angeles game company said the first trailer with alpha game footage for Big Time shows off some co-op action, combat, NFT collectibles, and the adventure story that span time and space.

Comments / 0

Community Policy