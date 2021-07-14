Ralph Lauren Unveils Team USA Opening Ceremony Olympic Uniforms, with Help from Surfer Caroline Marks

Two things Olympians may not seem to have much use for are shapewear, which those of us who are not in Olympic shape use to slim and smooth the less flattering curves and bulges of our non-athlete bodies, and athleisure wear, which non-athletes wear to convey that we might work out someday, but definitely not right now. Regardless, Team USA will be outfitted in Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand Skims this year, marking the first time a direct-to-consumer brand will outfit U.S. Olympians as an official partner.