Ralph Lauren Unveils Team USA Opening Ceremony Olympic Uniforms, with Help from Surfer Caroline Marks
When surfer Caroline Marks arrives at the opening ceremony at the Tokyo Summer Olympics in less than two weeks, she knows it will be a moment she will never forget. "This last month has felt really real and really surreal, because I'm like, 'Oh my gosh. It's happening,'" says Marks, the 19-year-old who is preparing to make her — and USA Surfing's — Olympic debut in Tokyo. "I literally leave in a week. So it's pretty wild."people.com
Comments / 0