With a few exceptions, Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education meetings have attracted few if any members of the public over the last few years. But since a district budget hearing in mid-May, residents have been turning out in increasing numbers to air out a variety of concerns. Those include the process involved in a possible renaming of the high school that was later paused by the board, concerns that board members were using their positions to implement their personal and political agendas, and complaints that the board has not taken school bullying seriously enough.